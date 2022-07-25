3 Texas Cities Will Have XFL Teams for the New League Starting in 2023

I remember when the original XFL began in 2001. It was a football league started by then WWF (World Wrestling Federation) CEO Vince McMahon that promised a lot of crazy stuff to compete with the NFL. Games would air on Saturday nights on NBC and was somewhat entertaining. It was an over the top football league that only lasted for three months. The XFL is being rebooted in 2023 by co-owners Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (who was a rising star in the WWF, now WWE, when the original XFL kicked off) and Dany Garcia with eight teams including three in Texas.

Sunday, July 24, at Texas Live! in Arlington, co-owners of the new XFL, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, sat on stage to announce the brand new XFL coming in 2023. This new football league will have teams in eight cities, including three in Texas, Arlington, Houston and San Antonio. Those eight teams will be lead by some familiar names from the college and NFL ranks.

Unlike the original XFL, this league will not feature scantily clad cheerleaders, over the top game play and player nicknames on their jerseys. This league will, however, feature a different rule set than the NFL or the successful USFL that recently finished it's inaugural season. This will be a second reboot of the league as it was supposed to kick off in 2020 but the pandemic shut that down.

Eight teams in total will be featured in the inaugural season with three of those teams in Texas. You'll probably recognize some of the coaches as they come from college and the NFL.

Arlington, Texas - Head Coach Bob Stoops

Houston, Texas - Head Coach Wade Phillips

San Antonio, Texas - Head Coach Hines Ward

Las Vegas, Nevada - Head Coach Rod Woodson

Orlando, Florida - Head Coach Terrell Buckley

Seattle, Washington - Head Coach Jim Haslett

St. Louis, Missouri - Head Coach Anthony Becht

Washington, D.C. - Head Coach Reggie Barlow

Team nicknames and uniforms will released at a later date. For football fans this can only be good news as there is now a third option to get your pigskin fix. The inaugural season will kick off in February of 2023 right about the same time as the USFL. Let's give it a watch and see how this new XFL will be.

