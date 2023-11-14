After a wildly successful first year in Fort Worth, TX, Gordy's HWY 30 Music Fest will once again give us two shows next year. In October of '24 they return to Texas Motor Speedway, and ahead of that show they are back home in Idaho.

Here at Radio Texas, LIVE! we are proud to be a part of the Gordy's HWY 30 Music Fest family. So serious question, wanna see southern Idaho in June? Let me rephrase that, you've got to see southern Idaho in June.

Y'all, The Gem State may be the most perfect place to be in the summer. I mean, there's a reason we don't do outdoor events in the summer here. Gordy''ll get you out of the heat and humidity of Texas and you won't even have to miss out on the great live music you love.

Thank you to all of our incredible fans for the love and support this year, we could not do this without you. To show our love and gratitude, here are some earlybird tickets! But be sure to get yours while you can, they will sell out FAST, and once they're gone, they're gone! - Gordy and Meg

The original Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest is all set for June 19th-22nd in Filer, ID. We already know that Cody Jinks, Morgan Wade, Chase Rice and Shane Smith and the Saints will be headlining nights. And just like with the Texas Edition show, early bird pricing is underway for Idaho as well. So what are you waiting for? We wanna see you in Idaho in June. Get more info right here.

Wednesday - Morgan Wade

Thursday - Shane Smith & The Saints

Friday - Chase Rice

Saturday - Cody Jinks

Stay tuned, more bands will be announced soon.

