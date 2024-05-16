There are lots of people here in Texas that have a big, sweet tooth. There is nothing better than some delicious, sweet treats or a dessert. But right now you need to be very cautious with what candies you are eating right now as there is a large recall going on right now with candies that are sold in some of the most popular stores in Texas including Walmart and Target.

The candy is question could be possibly contaminated with Salmonella.

What Candy Has Been Recalled?

I can promise you have seen this candy at the store before even if the name doesn’t sound as recognizable. The list of candies came from the Palmer Candy Company.

The more specific candies that are being recalled are the “White Coated Confectionary Items” Here is what the company had to say.

Get our free mobile app

"Palmer Candy Company, Sioux City, Iowa, is recalling its “White Coated Confectionary Items” because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

Palmer Candy Company, Salmonella FDA loading...

When in Doubt Throw it Out

These different candy items have been sold in bags, tubs, and pouches. While no illnesses have been reported yet, you don’t want your family members getting sick. So, my saying around all food recall items or anything that could be recalled is “when in doubt, throw it out”. I understand no one wants to throw away food but the risk is not worth making your family members sick.

Here is a look at all items being recalled.

Recalled Items FDA loading...

Top 10 Most Recalled Food Items & How To Stay Safe The CDC estimates that 48 million people in the U.S. are infected by a food-borne illness every year, and an average of 3000 people even die.

These are the top 10 foods most likely to be recalled, according to Consumer Reports. However, that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy them if you take steps to stay safe. Gallery Credit: Renee Raven