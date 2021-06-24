They say the second time around is the best time around and for Mackenzie Brown we hope the outcome is better. Mackenzie will represent the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics this year for a second time competing in the Archery.

This is not Mackenzie's first rodeo with the Olympics. She actually competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics but was not happy with her performance because she did not medal. Even though she did not medal there, understand that she is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to Archery. Mackenzie started in archery with the National Archery in the Schools Program in Texas. Some of her career highlights include:

2016 Indoor Archery World Cup Final, individual silver

2015 Aquece Rio Test Event, individual bronze

2015 World Archery Youth Championships, individual silver

2014 Pan American Championships, team bronze

2014 Archery World Cup, Stage One, mixed team gold

2014 AAE Arizona Cup World Ranking Event, individual gold

2014 AAE Arizona Cup World Ranking Event, team bronze

2013 World Archery Youth Championships, 5th place individual finish

2013 Costa Rica Cup, individual gold

2012 Pan American Championships, team silver

The 26-year-old from Flint, Texas vowed to get a spot on Team USA again to once again compete in the Olympics. This past Sunday she accomplished making it back on the team. In the team qualifiers she and her team beat out Turkey and Spain to secure their spot on Team USA to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

Congratulations Mackenzie Brown and we are rooting for you to bring the gold back.