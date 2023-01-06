We are fortunate to have so many great options when it comes to food here in East Texas. And you can find some AMAZING Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas.

But I'll admit, I wasn't expecting this little spot in a strip center in Gresham, Texas to be as amazing as it is.

Disclaimer: No compensation or free food was given. This is just my honest opinion.

I adore running across these surprise local hot spots in East Texas. I love it especially when it turns out to be as "delizioso" as Bella Italian Cafe in Flint, just south of Tyler on Old Jacksonville Highway. It's a cozy location, and even offers some outdoor seating, which will be nice as the warmer starts to warm up a little. I found it to be very welcoming and the bread they bring out to you is almost worth the trip itself.

They've put together an incredible menu including the Italian dishes you always crave from Pizza and Lasagna to more adventurous options like Shrimp Cognac and Calamari.

Every single thing we ordered was delicious--including the salads.

I always order a Caesar salad at Italian restaurants, and most of the time it's...fine. But this one at Bella was really quite good. Like I actually smiled because it was one of the best I'd had in a while. They also offer Subs if you want to pop in for a sandwich for lunch and offer a variety of desserts from cheesecake to tiramisu. Check out their menu here.

On this most recent visit, I ordered the Frutti de Mare, which is sautéed shrimp, scallops, and clams, sautéed with garlic and basil and served over linguine. Two thumbs up. Will order again. I've also heard raves over the Baked Ziti and the Lobster Ravioli. So far, all the entrees have checked the boxes. Recommend.

It's BYOB, so feel free to bring in a bottle of wine, if you'd like. Enjoy. ;)

