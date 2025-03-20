(East Texas) To anyone in Texas who loves animals, hearing about cockfighting going on is just disgusting.

We know that crime happens in East Texas, just like everywhere, but using animals fighting as a form of entertainment is beyond horrible.

According to KETK, there was an animal organization that discovered cockfighting going on in Mount Pleasant but the Titus County Sheriff’s Office did very little to shut it down.

Details on the Cockfighting Discovered in East Texas

The organizations Animal Wellness Action and Showing Animals Respect and Kindness had drone footage of approximately 225 vehicles and people holding roosters just this past Saturday, it was apparent this was a cockfighting event.

This was the largest event that either organization had ever discovered.

That is when they reached out to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office.

Law Enforcement Went to the Property

There were four deputies that responded to the property where the alleged cockfighting was taking place.

Although the animal groups were not happy after finding out that the Titus County Sheriff’s Office would not be seeking a search warrant.

People Started Leaving Immediately

As you would expect, as soon as law enforcement started showing up, people were packing up and leaving the event.

In the end the cockfighting was shut down for the night.

But do you feel like law enforcement did enough or would you like to see people charged for holding events like this?

One thing is for sure, cockfighting is now on law enforcement’s radar in Titus County, I'm sure they will be keeping a closer eye on if more of this same activity continues to pop up in the coming weeks.

