Holidays are full of family traditions. It could be something as simple as what food a family member brings to the gathering to finding the perfect Christmas tree to decorate for the presents to be put under. If your family is one that loves to have a real tree to decorate, there are many places in East Texas to find one.

Get our free mobile app

I remember as a kid, a couple of weeks before Christmas, me and my dad would go into the pasture behind our house and find a five or six foot tall evergreen tree to chop down for our Christmas tree. We'd bring it in, place it in the stand full of water then decorate it with lights and the many family ornaments we had. I do remember it being a lot of fun to head out and find that perfect tree.

Your family tradition may be something similar or you may be one to head out to the many Christmas tree farms across East Texas. Many of these tree farms will be open beginning this Friday or Saturday after Thanksgiving. Some are already open.

Some of these tree farms certainly make it a family adventure with hayrides through the farm while others will have Santa available for the kiddos to tell him what they want for Christmas. Just check with the tree farm nearest you to find out what activities, if any, they will be offering.

Your tradition could be an old one or your new family may want to start a new Christmas tradition. Either way, searching for that perfect Christmas tree will be an adventure at any of these East Texas Christmas tree farms. If you have a favorite spot to pick out your Christmas tree, please let us know, we would love to add it to our list.

Find that Perfect Christmas Tree for Your Family at These East Texas Christmas Tree Farms East Texas has many great places to find that tree to decorate for all the presents to go underneath.

Spectacular Joyful Christmas Parades And Santa's Arrival Await East Texans (2021) East Texas Christmas parades are back in 2021 and Santa is getting ready to make his arrival in East Texas.