East Texas High Schooler Wins Vehicle for Donating Blood

One of my favorite phrases is a quote by St. Francis of Assisi, "For it is in giving that we receive." Well, an East Texas high school student put that into practice after she was awarded a brand new SUV for donating blood.

On Thursday, 18-year old Megan Hunt of West Rusk High School was presented the keys to a free Chevy, courtesy of The Thompson Group Classic Chevrolet Fleet and Commercial. By donating blood during a critical shortage at a recent Carter BloodCare blood drive at her school, she was automatically entered to win.

Photo by Loretta Morgan, Carter BloodCare

Hunt was randomly drawn from other donors across the North, Central and East Texas Carter BloodCare service area. She and her grandmother, Virginia Hunt, made the drive from Henderson for the presentation. Carter BloodCare joined The Thompson Group Classic Chevrolet Fleet and Commercial at its dealership to unveil the winner of the recent “Spirit of Giving SUV Giveaway.

Thanks to the generosity of Classic Fleet, blood donors that registered to give blood with Carter BloodCare from December 1, 2020, through January 10, 2021, were automatically entered into a drawing for a 2020 Chevrolet Trax. Classic Fleet says it was their way of being part of the solution to help a severely fluctuating blood supply amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of north, central and east Texas. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products