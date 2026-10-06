Sometimes it feels like living in East Texas is almost like being on a television show. There are so many good and questionable things that could get millions of viewers to tune in from all over the world. It’s a special place to live and let's be honest sometimes it feels like these television producers are all out of ideas, so I thought I would help with coming up with a list of ideas that could actually work from here in East Texas.

East Texas Shows That Would Be Pure Chaos

If they can make shows about making moonshine or hunting for real estate in other parts of the country, there is plenty to choose from here in East Texas. Some could be funny, others with more of a competitive adventure, but all would be fun to see, at least in my opinion.

Not that we need another streaming service, but if any of these were actually to take off, I might just be willing to sign up for another monthly payment. Although, let’s be honest, none of these will actually happen.

READ MORE: East Texas Towns as Grocery Store Aisles

Any Ideas for East Texas Shows?

If you have any ideas on what would make a good television show that is all about East Texas, I would love to add to the list below. Send me your ideas through email, my email address is billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

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Which East Texas Reality Show Would You Actually Watch?

Okay, don’t get offended, let’s have some fun. Here is a list of things specific to East Texas that actually could be turned into a television show that might pull better ratings than what is currently being broadcasted.

ETX Things that Could Make a Good Reality TV Show These East Texas things could be turned into TV shows and bring in lots of viewers. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins