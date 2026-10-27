If East Texas towns were middle school electives, some would be the cool kids in art class, others would be running the show in student council, and a few might be trying to get extra credit just to stay out of trouble. Every East Texas town has its own personality, even if some of them seem to have the same stores on every corner. So, let's have a little fun matching our towns with the middle school classes they would take.

East Texas Towns All Have Their Own Personality

There are no two East Texas towns that are exactly alike. Sure, some have a lot in common. You can drive through town after town and spot familiar restaurants, grocery stores and enough Dollar Generals to make you wonder if there's a secret competition going on.

But every town has its own feel. Some are growing faster than you can keep up with, others are proud of their small-town roots, and a few seem perfectly happy doing things their own way. That's part of what makes exploring East Texas so much fun.

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Remember Those Middle School Electives?

For some of us, thinking back to middle school electives takes a little effort. Let's just say it wasn't exactly yesterday!

But those classes were fun. Most of us had no idea what we wanted to do for a career, so electives gave us a chance to try something new. And let's be honest: Some electives were more challenging than others. A few required real effort, while others seemed like a welcome break in the school day. Getting to take a class with your friends could make just about any subject better, too.

So, I started thinking: What if we assigned a middle school elective to every East Texas town based on its personality?

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Which Middle School Class Fits Your East Texas Town?

Of course, this is all meant to be fun. We're not handing out report cards or suggesting that one East Texas town is smarter, cooler or better than another. We're just matching local personalities with the middle school electives we remember.

And if you think I've completely missed the mark with your hometown, I'm happy to hear about it. Consider this your chance to tell me I failed the assignment. Send your suggestions to billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com. You might even convince me to switch a few towns around.

Just remember: Don't be late. You do not want to spend the rest of the afternoon in detention.

😂 If East Texas Towns Were Middle School Electives You know every middle school had those electives where you immediately knew who was going to sign up. 😂 Now imagine East Texas towns had to pick their own classes. Some are going straight to agriculture, some are starting a band, and Canton is somehow turning shopping into a school subject. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins