25 Wineries or Great Places to Drink Wine Near Tyler, Texas

For many adults around the world and here in East Texas after a long day at work they like to enjoy a glass of wine. While I have never been much of a wine drinker, I have found a few wines that I have enjoyed, but I’ve always been more of a beer drinker or grab a drink. Although maybe I need to try wine a little more because I had no idea how many great wineries or places to drink wine there are all over East Texas.

Not being much of a wine drinker, the reason this caught my attention is because I was checking out social media page for Tyler, Texas and one woman was asking for recommendations for wineries, and I noticed that there were a lot of comments on the post. I had heard from friends that love wine that there are a ton of great options around East Texas but below I have a list of recommendations for you made from the suggestions made on social media.

Do Your Research Before You Go

On the post that was online there was one lady that didn’t like one of the wineries because they didn’t have many red wine options, and she preferred red wine over white wine. Just make sure you do your research before randomly showing up at one of the fantastic options listed below.

Let’s Look at All the Great Options

If you’re looking to go wine tasting here are lots of great options for you. This is quickly sounding like your newest bucket list.

24 Wineries or Great Places to Drink Wine Around East Texas These suggestions came from wine drinkers from a social media post.