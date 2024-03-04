East Texas Woman Accuses Local Mail Carrier of Withholding Her Medication

A troubling accusation out of Longview, TX, today as an East Texas Woman has taken to a local Facebook group to accuse her mail carrier of withholding her mail, including her medication.

Despite it being in a public forum, we're going to remove the names of both the accuser and the accused, we'll refer to the alleged victim as "the alleged victim" and the mail carrier as "mail carrier" going forward.

According to a post in the All Things Longview Facebook group today, the alleged victim claims that her mail carrier is withholding her mail as a form of punishment. She alleges that the postal worker believes that she (the victim) is holding onto a packager that does not belong to her. She's claiming that her mail carrier refuses to deliver her mail until she returns it, including her prescription.

Having trouble following? Here's the post:

To our mail lady named [______]. The post office believes a package was delivered to my address by mistake and they believe I have the package. Because the mail carrier believes I have the package, my packages are being held until I return the lost package. The PO [is saying] they can not give me my package because the mail carrier lady has to scan it for me. I do not have your missing package! Bottom line...I need my medication that is in the package she has. I called a friend that works for USPS and this is not protocol at all.

Again, these are merely allegations at this time and we haven't seen a response from the post office, but if this is happening it is illegal. From Cornell Law School:

Whoever knowingly and willfully obstructs or retards the passage of the mail, or any carrier or conveyance carrying the mail, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both.

Below is a screenshot of the victim's alleged exchange with the mail carrier. What are your thoughts?

