When they won the Grammy® for Best New Artist in 1972, it was only the beginning. Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, better known as AMERICA, were on their way to selling out venues across the world, while six of their albums went Platinum or Gold. Harmonizing their way to the top of the charts for the first time with their signature song "A Horse With No Name,” they became a global household name and paved the way to the impressive string of hits "I Need You," "Ventura Highway," "Don't Cross The River," "Tin Man," "Lonely People," and "Sister Golden Hair." Forty-plus years later, these friends are still making music together, touring the world, and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound.