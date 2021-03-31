Get our free mobile app

If you're anything like me, you spent a chunk of the pandemic indulging your chosen vice; drinking was absolutely mine. This year was really hard, we all lost a part of our lives, our identities and many of us lost loved ones as well. It's been stressful.

That being said, if you're still over-indulging, now's the time to cut back and start replacing the vices with better hobbies. Personally, I'm drinking way less. Instead, I'm going to kickbox classes, and I feel really great for the first time in a long time. Of course, if you need more structured help, please get it, because we need you.

Okay, all the serious stuff aside, let's talk about the fun. Which pandemic cocktail reigned supreme? According to Huffington Post, the most popular cocktail in most states was the obligatory and classic brunch beverage- the mimosa. Mostly champagne, this drink is usually served with a dash of orange juice, but any citrus is great, and my personal favorite is a little out of the box- I love mimosas made with cranberry juice.

There are some weird selections on the list: the most popular cocktail in West Virginia is a White Russian. Are they watching too much Big Lebowski, or do they really just love milk with their alcohol? In Utah its a "Rickey", which I had never heard of before, but it actually sounds pretty good. It is a combination of gin, lime juice, and club soda. Refreshing!

Now onto the most important state, Texas. It'll likely come to no one's surprise that our favorite pandemic drink is the Margarita. Sweet, sour, and salty, this tequila concoction has it all, and its great blended with ice and even better on the rocks. The Paloma would have been another unsurprising choice; suffice it to say we love our tequila cocktails in the Lone Star State.

