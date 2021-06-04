Exchange Your Old Worn Out American Flag For A New One During ‘Flag Exchange Week’

Get our free mobile app

We are extremely proud of our stars and stripes, but there does come a time for when they need to be retired.

When Old Glory has been flying in the East Texas breeze with the sun beating down on it, it takes a toll on our symbol off freedom. When your flag reaches the point of being faded or shows signs of wear, like frayed ends or the stitching coming apart on some of the stripes, it is time to retire that flag and replace it with a brand new one. But when you take the old flag down, you shouldn't just throw it in the trash, there is a proper way to retire a flag from service.

This is the time of the year that we see many American flags being proudly displayed in front of homes and business all across East Texas as we celebrate Memorial Day, Flag Day (June 14th), July 4th and Labor Day. You want to make sure you are displaying your flag proudly and that it is in good shape. If you have one that's not quite up to par, then you can exchange it for a free one thanks to a local insurance agency in Tyler.

I will be exchanging an old worn American flag, along with a Texas flag, this year during Cozad Insurance's 'Flag Exchange Week'. Since the programs inception six years ago, the agency has given out over 700 new flags to the community and they're continuing the program this year too. You may drop off your old flag in exchange for a new 3'x5' flag the week of June 14th at their Tyler or Lindale office from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cozad Insurance Agency

All worn out flags will be retired in a respectful ceremony by the Lindale Boy Scouts later this fall. The flag exchange is open to the public. Find Cozad Insurance Agency

619 Chase Dr. - Tyler

3 blocks behind Chili's off of Brookside Dr. (behind the radio station)

1428 S. Main St. - Lindale