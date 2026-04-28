An East Texas man was arrested after a cyber tip led law enforcement to a suspect with over 300 images of child pornography in his possession. According to KETK, a Gladewater, Texas man was arrested last month after the Gladewater Police Department found that he had over 300 photos showing children engaging in sexual conduct.

Cyber Tip Sparks Investigation

The Gladewater Police Department were notified of the explicit images showing child sexual abuse child sexual abuse being uploaded to Google Photos by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in December.

READ MORE: Gladewater Officer Arrested for Child Indecency

What Investigators Found

The investigation continued and authorities found that 24 images had been stored in a Google Drive and identified the owner as David Blalock. Law enforcement was then able to gain access to the photos; police say the images contained minors fully nude and engaged in sexual acts. Officials also found photos of the minors on various websites.

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Search Warrant Leads to Arrest

On March 12, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Blalock’s Google account and discovered over 300 images and six videos of child pornography. Blalock was then arrested on March 28 and charged with possessing visual material depicting sexual assault and he was transported to the Gregg County Jail.

There is no word on when Blalock’s next court appearance will be, but as we learn more about this case and it continues to develop we will continue to pass along the information to you.

As always, we cannot thank law enforcement here in East Texas enough for everything they do to keep kids safe from predators.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

LOOK: The Texas Department of Public Safety and All Law Enforcement Are Looking For These Violations To avoid getting pulled over make sure you're not violating any of these laws Gallery Credit: Rudy Fernandez