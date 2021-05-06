New ‘F9’ Video Shows Off The Film’s Incredible Car Stunts

Fast and Furious... it’s so good to have you back.

After a delay of more than a year, the franchise returns to theaters (yay theaters!) next month with F9: The Fast Saga. Justin Lin — the director behind Fast and Furious 3 through 6 returns to direct this new installment, which is supposedly the first third of an epic trilogy that will finally wind down the franchise. All your Fast favorites are in it, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson, along with series newcomer John Cena as Diesel’s long-lost brother.

Of course, their most important co-stars are their cars, which are the subjects of this “Total Car-Nage” featurette that just popped up on YouTube. It’s basically one minute straight of collisions, jumps, flips, rolls, and assorted vehicular madness. Cinema! Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).

F9 premieres in theaters on June 25.

