Vin Diesel May Have Revealed the Title of ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Fast & Furious is (supposedly) nearing the end of the road, with the upcoming Fast & Furious 10 and Fast & Furious 11. (Some sites describe them as one big two-part movie, like the final Harry Potters, but c’mon; a big two-part movie is really just two movies, let’s not pretend it’s not.) The films will be directed by Justin Lin and star the usual assortment of hot-rodding heroes, led by Vin Diesel, the franchise’s stalwart lead from the beginning. Production is set to begin in a few months.

But what will that production be called? It couldn’t be something as simply as Fast & Furious 10. Apart from Fast & Furious 6, none of the films has had a simple name. There was 2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious (not to be confused with The Fast and the Furious), and most recently F9: The Fast Saga. So what wacky thing becomes the name this time?

Fans suspect Diesel himself may have given a clue in a recent Instagram post. It’s a picture of his son with the letters “FX” carved into his hair. The caption reads “That excitement is real... the emotions strong. Haha. Hope, somehow perseveres in this multi generational saga. 10... the final chapter. A divine number, 10 means a return to unity, the fusion between being and non-being. The number 10 denotes the completion of a cycle.”

After the last movie was called F9, calling the next one FX would make a lot of sense. It would also be a pretty funny acknowledgement of the outsized role special effects play in the franchise.

That said it’s not nearly as good a title as the most common online suggestion: Fast 10 Your Seatbelts. Therefore, I will only accept FX if Fast & Furious 11 is titled FX 2: The Deadly Art of Illusion. Fast and Furious 10, whatever it’s called, is currently scheduled to open in theaters on April 7, 2023.