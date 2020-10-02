‘F9’ Release Pushed Even Further Back Into 2020

Adjustments to the movie calendar these days tend to come in spurts. Nobody moves for months, then someone finally flinches and there’s a flurry of adjustments. We’re going through another flurry right now.

Once No Time to Die announced it was moving from November to next April, F9: The Fast Saga made its own move, away from Bond and deeper into 2021. The film will now open on May 28, 2021.

The highly anticipated sequel — which will somehow feature the return of the long-dead Han played by Sung Kang — was supposed to come out on May 22, 2020. When Universal postponed it initially last spring, they pushed it back an entire year; all the way to April 2, 2020. But Universal is also releasing No Time to Die in many parts of the world, and they can’t have their two biggest tentpoles of the summer competing with each other. So now F9 will open for Memorial Day weekend.

Here’s F9’s official synopsis:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad).

At least that’s the plan for now. If the last six months have taught us anything it’s that nothing is guaranteed — in the world of movies, or anywhere else. Until a coronavirus vaccine is found and distributed, movies are going to keep getting pushed back, or shifted to streaming.