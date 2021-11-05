Preview The Wonderful Fall East Texas Parade of Homes Right Now

East Texas Parade of Homes

Looking for design ideas or cutting edge new gadgets for your home? Maybe your house hunting. Beginning this weekend the East Texas Builders Association, along with several builders across the East Texas area, will be showcasing houses that anyone can explore with their semi-annual Parade of Homes.

The 2021 Fall Parade of Homes begins today, running from November 5th-7th. If it works better for you, they'll also be open again next weekend from November 12th-14th. If you are interested in checking out some new ideas, or you just enjoy explring homes, you can purchase tickets online here.

Important Parade Information:

  • Homes will be open for touring 1:00 – 6:00 PM each day.
  • Tickets are $10 per person + 0.30 processing fee.
  • Children under the age of 2 admitted free. 

The East Texas Home builders have also issued a Health & Safety Warning:

  • Hand sanitizer provided at each home. Please do not touch surfaces. Wearing a face mask may be required by the homeowner. If you are sick, please do not enter the homes.

This parade features seven homes in Hallsville, Longview, Kilgore, Gladewater and Gilmer.

The Fall '21 East Texas Parade of Homes

Parade Home #CompanyParade Entry AddressCity
1Waggoner Custom Homes3061 Walker’s Mill RdHallsville
2Goforth Custom Homes1293 Mont Hall RdHallsville
3Conaway Homes1138 Mission Creek Dr.Longview
4Waggoner Custom Homes145 Affirmed AvenueLongview
5Hamilton Group288 Amos Rd.Kilgore
6Hamilton Group301 Champion Dr.Gladewater
7Chris Hall Custom Homes2367 Goldfinch RdGilmer

