Extremely Poisonous Worms Spotted in Texas After Heavy Rainfall

As nice as the rain can be during our hot and humid Texas summers, there are downsides to all of that rainfall. One of the most nightmarish?

The invasive and dangerous Hammerhead Flatworm has been spotted in Houston, Texas after days of substantial rainfall.

NDTV.com reports:

'Heavy rains in the Houston area of Texas have brought out poisonous, foot-long worms that can regenerate if cut in half. The hammerhead flatworm, an invasive species, secretes toxins that can cause skin irritation and is poisonous to pets if ingested.'

The worms tend to be spotted on sidewalks, roads, and lawns after rainfall, so watch your step in those situations.

Experts say the poisonous worm can potentially carry parasites and may even present potential harm to pets. If you see one, don't touch it--even if it appears dead. They are allegedly covered in a 'toxic slime' that can be harmful.

Lovely, no? Ugh.

Another terrifying trait of the Hammerhead Flatworm?

If you decide to kill it by splitting it in half, just know you've created two from one. Yep--it grows a new head and everything.

Neat, no?

No, to truly kill these worms, you have to prepare for a much more detailed process akin to preparing to deal with a vampire.

In the unfortunate situation when you're faced with trying to kill the Hammerhead Flatworm, you'll need to do the following:

First of all, put on some gloves, yo. You don't want to handle anything they say is covered in 'toxic slime.' Ew. If you accidentally touch it, wash your hands thoroughly followed by sanitizer.

(Yes, they recommended both. After that say a little prayer, and cry into your pillow for approximately 15 minutes.

You should be okay after that.)

Put the worm(s) in a sealable bag--like a heavy-duty Ziploc--along with some kind of citrus oil or vinegar. Salt was also suggested. According to NDTV.com, you should then freeze it overnight. (Hopefully, you have a separate freezer, OMG.)

After that, it seems it is safe to dispose of them. Well, at least that is the last step listed at NDTV.com. If you can't find an alien to take it away to a desolate planet, you may want to put it in an outside trashcan and then I'd set it on fire.

Disclaimer: WAIT. Please do NOT set your outside trashcan on fire.

