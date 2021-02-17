Last night I put on several layers trying to stay warm. The hotel where I have been staying near the radio station has a heater that is struggling, I decided to rely on layers instead of the heater that keeps cutting off. So many of us are trying our best to stay warm and keep our family warm.

The latest story from Houston has broken my heart and it serves as a devastating reminder that we need to be alert and extremely careful with how we plan to get warm. These record low temperatures are showing no mercy.

An entire family in Houston suffered at the hands of carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday night. A mother and her child are dead and an adult male and small child are in the hospital. According to ABC13 running a car in the garage is to blame for the tragedy. The family was to trying to keep warm and they found warmth using their vehicle as a source of heat, what they didn't realize is that the carbon monoxide was slowly killing them.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless gas that is poisonous if inhaled. How do you know if you're exposed to carbon monoxide? Here are some symptoms you should not ignore.

Slight headache

Vomiting

Nausea

Fatigue

Blurred vision

Flu-like symptoms that disappear when the person breathes fresh air