Although death can be an uncomfortable subject, it is the most inevitable truth about...well, life. Ironic, isn't it?

I've been watching the show Six Feet Under on Netflix. Have you seen it? It's about a family that has owned and operated a funeral home for generations. Granted the show is about many things--including the lives of the Fisher Family. But as you might expect, death is an ever-present theme in the show.

Something about this show has been touching and even comforting. (And also darkly hilarious.) And to the point of this post, there are some beautiful shots at cemeteries in the show, and it made me think of those closer to home--including the one where my dear Dad is buried.

Behind that newer cemetery is an old, old cemetery with graves from many years ago that is both haunting and beautiful. It made me wonder about some of the other older cemeteries in East Texas.

And so...

We have done a little bit of research to find 10 of the oldest cemeteries in Tyler, Texas, Rusk and Cherokee Counties, Palestine, and Henderson, Texas, too.

East Texas has a rich history filled with notable people, places, and events. As you may be aware, the alleged oldest city in the state is Nacogdoches, Texas.

For history buffs like me, all of these people and events are potentially fascinating. Perhaps that's because they all have a story. Humans are hardwired to love stories -- we've been telling each other stories of times gone by since the beginning. It's knit into our souls, this love of story. And although some people find old cemeteries spooky-tale fodder, which of course they can be, I find them beautiful, heart-provoking, and yes, sometimes heart-breaking, too.

Our East Texas cemeteries are a connection to the past and to the lives of those who lived here before us.

Of course, that goes for ALL cemeteries. But there's something about the oldest cemeteries that may affect us differently. When we're gazing at and perhaps reflecting upon those who lived hundreds of years before we were even a thought, it can be transcending and perspective-shifting.

Looking at the gravestones that have ebbed away in time reminds us that once upon a time, these people were living their everyday lives, just as you and I do today.

Even though it took me many years to feel somewhat peaceful about it, these cemeteries remind us that every single day we live is precious.

The people we love won't be here forever--and neither will we. Visiting old cemeteries reminds us to remember. 'Memento Mori.' Remember death. Paradoxically, this reminder may encourage us to live more fully--right here, right now.

Let's take a brief photographic tour through 10 of the oldest cemeteries in East Texas.

It's important to note that there are some older cemeteries we wanted to include on this list, but we were unable to find photos we could legally use.

These are 10 of the Oldest Cemeteries Here in East Texas [PHOTOS] Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

