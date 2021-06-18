Fireworks And Dogs Are Not A Good Match

Get our free mobile app

It's that time of the year when our four legged best friends get freaked out and run and hide as the first fireworks explode.

Fireworks will soon be exploding all over East Texas as we celebrate our nation's birthday on July 4th. Knowing that, many dogs will be terrified thanks to the unexpected loud booms all around them. Although fireworks are illegal within most city limits, there are those within your neighborhood that will shoot them off and inadvertently scare your dog.

Many pets' anxiety raises as we celebrate the fourth with fireworks and as soon as we begin shooting them off, they want to run to get the heck out of dodge. Most dogs will hide underneath something or worse, if they're in the backyard, they'll do their best to pull a Houdini act and escape. Some will jump a fence or dig under it just to get away. So, if you know that your dog is prone to escaping and getting loose or their going to lose it and become terrified from the booming fireworks, it might just be a good idea to stay home with them and be their protector for the evening.

Even if you're going to be home, you can make them feel safe by holding and petting them or wrapping them in a 'thunder blanket' or an anxiety blanket.

Now if you're dog is going to be home alone, the ASPCA has a few of ways your can try to mitigate the fear and anxiety of fireworks for your dog by:

turning the radio up a bit louder than normal

leave the tv going

give them their favorite toy

put them in their crate in an interior room with a blanket

In the event that your dog escapes, there's a pretty good chance they'll be spotted by a neighbor and hopefully taken in until they can contact your or put them on one of the neighborhood social media groups. Or they could end up at the animal shelter in Tyler or Longview or in your town.

