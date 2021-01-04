2 Flat Earthers Set Out To Prove Our Planet is Flat – Guess How That Went

You ever heard the saying, "It takes all kinds in this world?" Welp, it sure does.

Case in point: a couple from Italy who set out to prove the Earth was flat. Yep, this is a story about two "flat earthers" who would convince us, once and for all, that he Earth is flat.

But first, here's a video explaining the flat earth theory for those of you who grew out of this phase in the first grade.

So back to our story. The Italian couple wanted to prove the earth was flat, so they set sail to the edge of the world.

According to IFLScience, the couple left their home in Venice and set sail for Lampedusa, a tiny island south of Sicily. Apparently, they thought the edge of the world was located somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea.

They ended up over 200 miles north of their intended location, at the island of Ustica. The officials in Ustica forced the couple to quarantine on their boat because of the global pandemic.

The couple decided that would not do, so they set out to prove their flat earth theory once again. They were caught again hours later and sent home. Still not satisfied with their efforts, they attempted to sail off the planet once again, and once again they failed.

Truth be told, this story is a couple of months old, but I just now saw it and wanted to share it with you. I fully believe that if the earth was flat, as some think, we would have slid off it completely in 2020.