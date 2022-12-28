For A Lucky 2023 East Texans Should Try These Foods New Year’s Day

Get our free mobile app

Plans are underway to ring in and welcome 2023. We'll be partying with friends and family on New Year's Eve and toasting our champagne flutes at the stroke of midnight while kissing someone that is important to us.

As we make those plans to say goodbye to 2022, we're also looking forward to a better and prosperous new year. So, if 2022 was a pretty crappy year for you there are some food traditions that could make 2023 your luckiest year ever.

Foods that are traditionally considered to bring good luck if eaten on New Year's Day.

Black-eyed peas

Collard Greens

Lentils

Pork chop

These good luck food traditions have been passed down by parents and grandparents including my own! Growing up, my mom and grandmother always fixed a big bowl of black-eyed peas for us to have on New Year's Day.

So why are these foods considered lucky on New Year's Day?

Black-eyed peas promote abundance along with good health.

Southern Style Black-Eyed Peas

Collard greens symbolize financial prosperity in the new year.

Southern Style Collard Greens

Lentils are also a sign of wealth to come in your future.

Green lentils with a spoon

Pork chops are considered lucky because of the way pigs behave. They're rooting around with their snout in the dirt moving things forward symbolizing onward movement and moving up in the new year.

Grilled pork steak with vegetables on white background

Other foods that may symbolize good luck for 2023 if consumed on New Year's Day include:

buttered bread

eating a dozen grapes

long noodles

cornbread

whole fish

Two varieties of grapes, red and green in a colander. Gray background. Top view

While there is no actual proof that eating these foods will bring you better luck in 2023, more wealth or better health, just the thought is enough for most to believe that it could happen for them as they say goodbye to one year and hello to another.

