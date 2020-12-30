Top 5 New Year’s Eve Meals You Should Have On Your Mind

via GIPHY

I said, "Hey, hey, ho, ho, 2020 has got to GO!" That is the chant I found myself singing in the mirror today. I had missed my alarm and overslept, causing me to run around like a chicken with its head cut off as I dashed to get my daughter ready for her doctor's appointment.

I laid my daughter Willow's outfit on the back of a chair in their bedroom and gently tapped them on the arm and said, "YOU GOTTA WAKE UP, SWEETHEART! WE'RE RUNNING LATE!"

"Are you hungry?" I asked Willow next.

I was greeted with sleepy eyes and a nod indicating yes. I went into the kitchen to make some cereal for Willow but when I opened the fridge and smelled the milk and checked the date on the carton, I saw that it was past due.

"Dang, I need to get some new milk!" I grumbled under my breath.

I added milk to my growing grocery list. It is already pretty stacked because I am planning to try some new recipes for New Year's Eve 2020.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The traditional New Year's Eve meal to bring you good luck is Black-eyed Peas. African-American slaves were freed on January 1, 1863 (Freedom Day). Collard Greens are another general NYE good luck food dish favorite of Black families, especially in the South. The migration of freed slaves in the 1800s brought the tradition of eating black-eyed peas and collard greens on NYE across the country, from the tips of the Pacific Northwest to the farthest corners of the East Coast.

Getty Images

Here are the top five New Year's Eve recipes on my mind this year:

1. Collard Greens (best when flavored with salt pork), cast-iron cornbread, baked mac & cheese, cooked cabbage, and fried chicken

2. Texas Cowboy Caviar Dip

3. Seafood Boil (shrimp or crawfish, potatoes, and corn on the cob)

4. Order some Chinese food and make a shark coochie board, 'cause I am all cooked out!

5. Order a Little Caesar's Pizza, 'cause I am tired of all this cooking during the holidays!