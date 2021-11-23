Former Kilgore College Rangerette is Now One Of America’s Sweethearts

Get our free mobile app

The road to becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader is paved with long hours, lots of practice, plenty of sweat, and the shedding of some tears along the way. After a lot of years of preparation, it has paid off for one young lady in Longview.

As it is with cheerleaders of all ages and stages within the sport, being a member of the squad that cheers on 'America's Team' or any professional sports team has got to be the ultimate goal. A young lady from Longview has reached that lofty goal thanks to many years of dedication to her craft.

Kelee Norris made the announcement on her Instagram account last weekend that she is now an official Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. Longview is really proud of this young lady who put in many hours at her Longview dance studio along with the combined hours in high school and during her time as a Kilgore College Rangerettes team member, where she served as the Right Middle Lieutenant.

Kelee's journey, as with all the Cowboys cheerleaders, is a grueling one. There are countless try-outs, practices, rehearsals, and performances to show that they have what it takes to be a member of the team with hopes of not being cut during the audition process. The journey for this years' team has been summed up in a CMT episode of the show 'Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team', where Kelli McGonagill Finglass and Judy Trammell, director and choreographer respectively, show what it takes to become a member and then ultimately revealing to the team who made it. When they break that news it is just pure joy and jubilation for these ladies and to Kelee too, who is featured in the video.

One of the most fascinating parts of Kelee's story is displayed in her Instagram post of her posing in her Kilgore College Rangerettes uniform with two of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders three years ago and then posing with the same two women when she made the team. That has to be an awesome feeling and a very proud moment too. We would like to say congratulations to Longview's Kelee Norris on her accomplishment of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.

If you've never seen the Kilgore College Rangerettes perform in person or their high kick routine, you'll be able to see it when they perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. They have just been added as an opening act of the parade that will be televised coast-to-coast Thursday morning at 8 a.m. on NBC.

Top 10: These Are Texas' Most Expensive High School Football Stadiums There's a reason every good high school football movie is based in Texas. Here in the Lone Star State Friday nights are revered and our young men in football pads exalted to legends in their hometowns. In fact as of last year, Texas is only second to Florida (by two players) as the state with the most players in the NFL.

List of the Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Longview If you're looking to purchase a home in Longview, here are the most expensive neighborhoods in Longview.

The A to Z Guide of Tyler, Texas Tyler offers its residents and visitors a wide variety of activities, whether its family activities, dining out, cultural experiences or history, there is a lot to do and learn.

Stunningly Gorgeous Longview Home Boasts 8,000 Sq. Ft. As a Texan (and non-Texans too) we've heard the phrase 'everything is bigger in Texas and that phrase fits this Longview home perfectly.

16 Exciting Places In Tyler and Longview For Your Bored Out-Of-Town Relatives To Visit Now it's time to take on a new adventure with the family this holiday and to kick boredom to the curb with these fun East Texas activities.