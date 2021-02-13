The United States Senate on Saturday voted 57-43, acquitting former President Donald Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection. A supermajority of 67 votes was required to convict him.

Seven Republican senators (Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Susan Collins of Maine) voted with Democrat and Independent colleagues to convict Trump for his alleged role in inciting the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

Trump was accused of encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol that day and attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he has maintained was fraudulent. For most of this week, the Senate heard arguments from both sides over whether the former president's rhetoric constituted incitement.

Get our free mobile app

After the news broke, Trump issued a statement to supporters via email in which he thanked his defense team and those who voted in favor of acquittal, and also seemed to imply that he will not be stepping away from politics.

"My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country," he wrote. "Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!"

You can read the full statement from Trump here.