Watch as Crowd Runs for Safety on Bourbon Street in New Orleans

Five people were wounded in this shooting. All of the victims are expected to survive. Police do have a 17-year-old suspect in police custody in connection with this shooting in the French Quarter.

For the second straight week, there was a shooting on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. This mass shooting happened at about 3am on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson tells WWL TV three of the victims suffered minor wounds when they were grazed by bullets during this shooting.

Video footage of the incident shows the 700 block of Bourbon Street packed with people out in the French Quarter partying. You can also spot an NOPD patrol car right at the corner when the shots go off. In the video, you can clearly hear several shots and watch as the crowds run toward the businesses lining the busy street. People actually huddle on top of each other against the wall as this violent scene unfolds.

This is very close to the same area where five people were wounded last weekend during a shooting at Bourbon and Orleans Street.

As you watch the video, you will see the crowd scatter at about 1:40 into the Earthcam video. You will also clearly hear the shots.