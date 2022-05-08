Gabby Barrett + Husband Cade Foehner Are Expecting Their Second Baby

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are going to be parents -- again!

Barrett shared the exciting news in a social media post on Mother's Day (May 8), where she also revealed the baby's gender. "My son," she captioned her post, along with an emoji of a blue heart. "Another LIFE we get to love and cherish," the singer continued. "Happy Mother's Day!"

The singer didn't offer up any more details about the baby's due date or any name ideas, but she did share video footage of a sonogram, with her soon-to-be baby boy captured in profile.

On his social media, Foehner also shared the news, along with a Mother's Day tribute to his country star wife. "Happy Mother's Day to my amazing, strong, fruitful bride!" he wrote. "She is currently carrying another precious life made in the image of God. A son to bear our name into the next generation. Our children will rise up and call her blessed, this husband, also, praises her."

Barrett and Foehner, who met while they were contestants on American Idol, got married in October 2019. They are already parents to a daughter, Baylah May, who was born in January 2021. Barrett comes from a big family, and she's long been open about the fact that she and her husband were hoping to be parents to multiple children.

The country superstar recently turned the spotlight on her real-life love story for the music video of her new song, "Pick Me Up." The clip co-stars Foehner as Barrett's love interest through every stage of life.