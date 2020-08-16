Gabby Barrett, Husband Cade Foehner Reveal They’re Pregnant

"I Hope" singer Gabby Barrett and her husband Cade Foehner have revealed that they're expecting their first baby. The couple found out they're going to be having a baby girl in May, but kept the news from fans until sharing on Sunday (Aug. 16).

That puts an expected due date in late 2020 or early 2021.

"I get to have two Gabbys!" Foehner tells People, referring to having two girls in his house, not the name they'll give their child. "One's not enough."

The news comes less than one year after the 20-year-old Barrett married 24-year-old Foehner during an October ceremony in Texas. The COVID-19 pandemic has created some unexpected time with one another, but also some complications when it comes to pre-natal care. She's had to go to some appointments alone, she admits.

"But I mean, if that's what keeps the baby safe, then that's what we're going to do," Barrett adds. "We've just been trying to find ways to really work with it, because that's all we can do at this point."

Family is important to the couple, who met while competing on American Idol in 2018. Barrett is one of eight kids and admits in her interview with People that she wasn't wanting to wait very long to start her own family. In fact, they started trying to conceive at the start of the pandemic.

"We were expecting it to take a little while, and it seemed like the first try that it happened, so we were just so excited," she says.

Musically this is unlikely to slow Barrett down. "I Hope" was her debut single on Warner Music Nashville, and it hit No. 1 earlier this year before crossing over thanks to a Charlie Puth remix. "The Good Ones" is a Foehner-inspired love song from her Goldmine album that was just released to radio recently. Foehner is also working on new music, but is always found on stage with his wife when she performs. Don't expect that to change once the baby is born. Barrett says they'll make their tour bus a family rodeo moving forward.

