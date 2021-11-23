Garth Brooks is making plans for a big return to stadiums in 2022. On Tuesday (Nov. 23), the singer announced that his Stadium Tour will make a stop at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., next April.

The show will mark the first time Brooks has ever played this particular venue, and it's his first time playing in Arkansas in more than seven years.

The newly-announced date is good news for Brooks fans who've been hoping to see him in a stadium setting soon. Earlier this year, he suspended the remaining stadium stops he'd planned for 2021 in response to growing concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant. With his plans for large-capacity shows on pause, Brooks focused his attentions on smaller venues. In November, he played two shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, billed as intimate evenings filled with stories and songs. After those shows quickly sold out, he added a third show to his calendar, this time at the Grand Ole Opry.

But despite the smaller shows he had on the books, Brooks was clearly itching to get back to large venues, too. Last week, he revealed plans for two massive stadium shows at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, in June 2022. Those stops signify the triumphant return of the Stadium Tour, and in a sense, they're also make-up dates eight years in the making. He was scheduled to play Croke Park in 2014 as part of his comeback World Tour, but scrapped those shows after the city council declined to grant him permits for all five performances planned.

Brooks' Fayetteville, Ark., show is scheduled for April 23. It will be the singer's only 2022 stop in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10AM CT.