Garth Brooks’ Favorite CMA Awards Memory Is Something No One Else Saw

Garth Brooks holds 14 CMAs trophies, won between 1990 and 2019, which means he's been to a number of CMA ceremonies over the years. The country star says his favorite memory from a previous CMA Awards ceremony is one from very early in his career -- and it's something that no one else saw.

"We’re sitting in the aisle, and this guy comes up and goes, ‘Hey, we’re not going to present it on the show, but congratulations, you just won for "The Dance," the video, and left," Brooks recalled to The Boot and other reporters in 2017. "I go, ‘I guess that’s how it works.’ And so, I couldn’t tell anybody; nobody would believe me. But that might be my favorite."

After winning Entertainer of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards -- his seventh victory in the category -- Brooks pulled himself out of contention for the honor in 2020 and on. This year, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will compete for the CMAs' top prize.

The 2020 CMA Awards are scheduled to take place on Nov. 11 and will air live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the show be hosted at Nashville's Music City Center, not Bridgestone Arena as is customary, and there will be no live audience.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Angela Stefano.

