Garth Brooks will be honored with the Icon Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Along with the big honor, Brooks is set to perform during the awards show in Las Vegas on April 29. Fans can tune in at 8PM ET/PT on NBC to watch the event live.

Brooks is the first and only artist in history to be awarded eight RIAA Diamond certified albums (10 million albums sold for each record). He is the No. 1 selling solo artist in the history of the United States, with a total of 156 million albums sold.

The 19-time Billboard Music Awards winner has earned nine No. 1 albums on the all-genre Billboard 200 Chart, the most of any country artist in history. He also has 17 No. 1 hits under his belt and is the first artist to ever appear on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the '80s, '90s, '00s, '10s and '20s.

Brooks joins a very elite group of artists in the new honor. Previous Icon Award recipients include Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

The Billboard Music Awards nominees are based on several key factors including: fan interactions, album sales, digital song sales, radio play, streaming, touring and social media engagement.

Brooks broke stadium attendance records at every single stop of his Garth Brooks Stadium Tour in 2019. He also performed a number of shows on his intimate Dive Bar Tour, which will continue through 2022.

Tickets for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards will go on sale to the general public on Friday (Feb. 28) at 10 AM PST.