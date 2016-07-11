35 Years Ago: George Strait Hits No. 1 With ‘All My Ex’s Live in Texas’

Thirty-five years ago today (July 11, 1987) was an important day for George Strait: It was the date that the singer took over the No. 1 spot on the charts with his single "All My Ex's Live in Texas."

"All My Ex's Live in Texas" was the second single from Strait's Ocean Front Property album, which was his first album to debut at No. 1. Written by Sanger D. and Linda J. Shafer, the tune's lyrics bemoan the fact that "Rosanna's down in Texarcana, wanted me to push her broom / And sweet Ilene's in Abilene, she forgot I hung the moon / And Allison in Galveston somehow lost her sanity / And Dimples who now lives in Temple's got the law lookin' for me."

"All My Ex's Live in Texas" was part of a long, consecutive string of No. 1 songs released by Strait. The streak includes his two other singles from Ocean Front Property, the album's title track and "Am I Blue."

The Texan included the song on several of his compilation albums, too. Fans can find "All My Ex's ..." on Greatest Hits Volume Two from 1987, 20th Century Masters – The Millennium Collection: The Best of George Strait from 2002 and Icon 2 from 2011.

