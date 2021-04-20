George Strait Cancels His University of Notre Dame Concert

George Strait's summer show at the University of Notre Dame football stadium has been canceled. A second, separate summer stadium show has been postponed.

Notre Dame News shared the news on its website last Friday (April 18), citing spectator safety as the reason. Originally scheduled for August of 2020, the concert was pushed back one year to Aug. 7, 2021 due to the pandemic. The future of the concert is murky — all tickets purchased will be automatically refunded. The news outlet notes that concert promoters still hope to work with Strait on finding a new date.

Meanwhile, Strait's July 31 concert in Minneapolis has been moved to Nov. 13. The concert at U.S. Bank Stadium (home of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team) was also originally slated for 2020, and also moved because of COVID-19. The Country Music Hall of Famer will be joined by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town for this new show when it happens this fall.

Currently, there is just one date on Strait's touring calendar, the Nov. 13 show. His running residency in Las Vegas has been postponed indefinitely. Even though he retired from the road in 2014, the singer has enjoyed playing several shows each year at notable venues across America. A bigger swell of concert dates was listed for 2020, and he played several before the shutdown.

Strait's last studio album was Honky Tonk Time Machine, released in 2019.