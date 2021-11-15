Get Your Delicious Holiday Cookies At Santa’s Bake Shop In Lindale, Texas

Get our free mobile app

It may be a bit early to leave out cookies and milk for Santa, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some home-baked goodness for yourself. After all, it is the holidays. Go ahead and treat yourself.

This is the time of the year that a lot of East Texans are channeling their inner baking skills and cranking out some home-baked goodness. We're baking goodies like cookies, cakes and pies along with making some ooey, gooey candy too to give as gifts for family, friends and co-workers. We're using our inner baker as a creative outlet to bring joy, cheer to others while satisfying a sweet tooth craving too.

While exploring downtown Lindale one Saturday morning in December 2019, my wife, daughter and I stumbled upon a holiday bake sale that was underway at the Lindale Library. Santa's Bake Shop was an awesome accidental find that has us walking away with quite a bit of homebaked goodness from a gigantic homemade cookie sale benefitting the library.

Lindale area home bakers bake up and decorate some of the best holiday cookies and candy in East Texas featuring chocolate chip, peanut butter and sugar cookies in addition to some pretty extravagant flavor combinations that will just blow your mind. A lot of these cookies are iced and decorated by hand, so you know it was made and created with some love. They're also combining cookies with some of your favorite candy and of course holiday flavors featuring peppermint. All these delicious cookies are baked and donated to the Lillie Russell Memorial Library and are sold as a benefit fundraiser for the library.

This year's Santa Bake Shop will be held Saturday, December 4th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., while supplies last. You can get a dozen of these homemade cookies for just $10 a dozen. You can mix and match any cookie combination that appeals to your tastebuds from the cookie buffet and then head to the house with your holiday sweets. Lillie Russell Memorial Library is located at 200 E. Hubbard St. in Lindale.

