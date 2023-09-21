We hope that Fort Worth, TX, is ready for this one. Over the past decade, Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest has become a Southern Idaho destination location for Texas Music lovers. But this fall, Gordy will be coming to Texas to see if The Lone Star State can handle another massive music festival.

Radio Texas, LIVE! is teaming up with Gordy's HWY 30 Music Fest - Texas Edition for an exclusive discount. If you are a first responder, front-line worker, student, educator, or a current or former member of the United States Armed Forces, we offer our sincerest gratitude for the integral role you play in our community. As a token of our appreciation, we would like to offer you deeply discounted access to FOUR DAY PASSES.

Your exclusive discount code is: HWY30TXGIBL

Gordy and company aren't cutting corners. Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest - Texas Edition will feature four great headliners: Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, Dierks Bentley, and Koe Wetzel, for the massive four day event.

The festival kicks off on Thursday, October 19th at Texas Motor Speedway and goes through Sunday October 22nd. There are still tickets and campsites available.

This lineup has everything: Koe Wetzel, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, Dierks Bentley, Shane Smith & The Saints, Muscadine Bloodline, American Aquarium, Mike and the Moonpies, Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley, Staind, Gary Clark Jr., Ashley McBryde, Cody Canada & The Departed, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kat Hasty, Brothers Osborne, Jake Worthington, Pecos & the Rooftops, Priscilla Block, Tanner Usrey, and many more.

Ladies and Gentlemen, start your engines!

