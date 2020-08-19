Girl Scouts Launch French Toast-Flavored Cookies

If you were just about to change up your diet, or you just switched to a plant-based diet, or something awesome like that, I apologize in advance. The Girl Scouts just took your cookie game to the next level with their new twist on a breakfast classic.

I bring you...Toast-Yay!

The cookie is described as a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite. According to a press release, the cookies will be available in select areas in 2021.

The annual start of cookie season is recognized nationally in January but timing and specific cookie availability varies by region.

Thanks to COVID-19, the way we snag our boxes of Girl Scout cookies going to continue to look a little different for a while; mostly through digital pathways. The Girl Scouts say that the 2021 cookie season will have online sales (like what was done in March of 2020) and sales through "virtual cookie booths" on social media.

With the 2021 season, there will also be a gift option.

Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas, keeping girls’ safety top priority.

With every sale, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls how to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills like goal setting, people skills, and decision making—which are imperative for any leadership role.

Whether you're in to Thin Mints, Samoas, or Caramel deLites, it's easy to want to make room for Toast-Yay!