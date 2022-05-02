Give Him A Chance, Russell Is Loving, Devoted, And Affectionate

Once adopted and adjusted to your home, he will bring your family years of unconditional affection, devotion, and lots of love.

Judging from his appearance this five-month-old guy appears to have some Shar-pei in his bloodline. Pets Fur People's executive director Gayle Helms says that the Shar-pei possesses a calm demeanor and that would make Russell an excellent family companion.

Being an affectionate, devoted, and loving dog, Russell wants to fit right into your home. He currently weighs about twenty-five pounds and is expected to be a medium-sized dog when he's fully grown. He is currently available for adoption from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler.

Russell has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Russell will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Russell call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

