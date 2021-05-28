‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Debuts First Trailer

The first trailer for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is here. The popular CW show is returning to television screens this July, in a highly-anticipated reboot that features a whole new generation of Upper East Side private school students. This time around, the show will examine how new technology — particularly social media — impacts the teens as they discover they're being monitored by a mysterious presence, AKA Gossip Girl.

Watch the official teaser clip below:

The clip doesn’t reveal much, but we do get a brief look at all of the key cast members that will be major players this season. Those actors include Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

As the teaser unfolds, we're greeted by Kristen Bell’s familiar narration. Bell lent her voice to the original series as the omniscient blogger Gossip Girl, who could be heard in nearly every episode. The addition of Bell's voice to the trailer is a great touch, adding a layer of authenticity to the sleek, updated series. While the new Gossip Girl will undoubtedly be very different — and likely darker — it still pays homage to the show that came before it.

The new Gossip Girl will likely feature several references to its predecessor, thanks to the returning creative team. The series is helmed by Joshua Safran, who was a writer and executive producer on the CW series. Original show creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are coming back as executive producers.

The Gossip Girl reboot debuts on HBO Max on Thursday, July 8.

Gallery — The Best Female-Driven Crime Films: