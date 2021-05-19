It’s been 17 years since Friends went off the air. The upcoming reunion special on HBO Max isn’t just their first show together since 2004 — it’s basically the first time the six Friends stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — have been in the same room together since then. According to Schwimmer, while smaller groups of the actors might see each other in the intervening years, the reunion was the first time they had all been together (besides one other get-together about nine years ago) in all that time. It’s a true reunion.

They look pretty happy to see each other. (Given what they were paid to talk to each other in front of some cameras, they should be!) People Magazine has the first images and some video from the Friends reunion, and you get to see a little of what the special has in store. The cast assembled on Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. lot where the show was shot, and hung out on recreations of the famous sets. They did a table read of part of “The One With the Jellyfish” and even reenacted the famous trivia game over the rights to Rachel and Monica’s apartment.

The side-by-side photos of the reunion and the original episode are really something:

People also has video interviews with the six Friends stars if you want to see more of them in 2021, slash ponder your own mortality:

Friends: The Reunion premieres on HBO Max on May 27.

Gallery — The Best TV Shows of the Year: