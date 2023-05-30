Gross! Do You Know Texas State Insect?

We all know in Texas, that the state flower is the bluebonnet, which was given its beautiful name because of the purple and blue colors. It has on its petals. The Texas state bird is the Northern Mockingbird, which makes sense due to the fact that this particular bird is a fighter for the protection of its home, falling if need be, it, defends it just like a true Texan. But what would be considered a Texas state bug?

CREEPY CRAWLEYS ARE A NO FOR ME!

If I’m being honest, I am not a fan of bugs at all. Keep the creepy crawley bump-in-the-night critters away from me. I am a Texas and I guess I need to be proud that, according to wheretexasbecametexas.org.the Monarch Butterfly was adopted as the Texas state insect on June 16, 1995. Growing up here in Texas I used to love capturing these beautiful Monarch Butterflies all over the city. The beautiful, black and orange insects hibernate in the mountains of Mexico until early spring, and when they awaken the Monarch heads north to Canada.

WHO WOULD HAVE KNOWN THIS WAS TEXAS STATE BUG?

But on the way, the Monarch Butterfly stops in Texas, and other southern states to lay their eggs. It is said that the Monarch Butterfly is as beautiful and memorable as the Texas sunset which we all know is absolutely glorious. Its nobility and determination, as makes it a truly appropriate symbol of the majestic spirit of the Lonestar state. The next time you see the Monarch Butterfly keep in mind that that is our state bug don’t squash it, just let it live, it’s life representing taxes the best way knows how.

