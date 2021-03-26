H-E-B Expands to Dallas Metro Area

The gift that is H-E-B will now be shared with more Texans, as the grocery store expands locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

According to a press release from H-E-B, the new store locations in Frisco and Plano will be ready for business in the Fall of 2022.

“This is an exciting day as we share plans to expand our presence in the DFW market with the introduction of H-E-B, our flagship banner, to our growing network of stores,” said Stephen Butt, President – Central Market Division of H-E-B.

With more than 116 years proudly serving communities across the state, H-E-B is one of the largest privately held companies in Texas with $32 billion in annual sales, and more than 420 stores across Texas and Mexico.

When traveling to other states, it's always to surreal to know that there isn't an H-E-B around. I'm not sure how people survive on such tiny grocery stores or markets. We definitely have it made with H-E-B. Anything and everything we need is available is one place, and it's such a luxury that we take for granted.

Plus H-E-B employs A LOT of Texans. H-E-B is actually one of the largest private employers in the state of Texas, boasting 137,000 partners.

H-E-B is also extremely dependable, and always does so much to help their communities. Each year, H-E-B hosts signature events including the H-E-B Feast of Sharing, Teacher of the Year awards, and the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards.

I know I'm gushing about them, but why not? They're a big part of our everyday lives and so deeply ingrained in Texas' DNA by now.