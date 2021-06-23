Hardy reunited a soldier serving overseas with his family, who thought they were just VIP attendees at a recent concert. The surprise is everything you're hoping for ... and then another thousand tears.
To begin the video, a nervous Hardy explains that Richard Kelly had been overseas for 400 days and that his family was led to believe they were just being honored as military family — something that's not too uncommon at a country concert. As his new single "Give Heaven Some Hell" ends, Kelly walks out behind his family from the other side of the stage.
Keep a close eye on the young man in a cutoff flannel shirt:
The video went live on Monday, and since then, stars like Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Mitchell Tenpenny and more have chimed in, admitting they were moved.
"Man this is incredible," says Thomas Rhett.
"Give Heaven Some Hell" is the second single from Hardy's A Rock album, following his No. 1 hit "One Beer." Recently, he paired with Toby Keith and Brantley Gilbert for "The Worst Country Song of All Time," a piece of country satire set to appear on Gilbert's next album.
Later this summer, Hardy and Lainey Wilson will appear on Jason Aldean's Back in the Saddle Tour.
5 Hottest Country Tours of Summer 2021
There’s a lot to consider when making a list of the hottest tours of summer 2021, including star power, opening acts, venues and set lists. Add to that concerns and cautions as the country begins to emerge from a pandemic and that no one has seen live music in 14 months. It’s quite likely you’re craving live music like a drug that’s just out of reach ... or you’re scared shirtless to surround yourself with 10,000 fans indoors.
All the emotions about reengaging with the live country music community are valid. While at first it seemed September would be start-up month, several tours on this Hot List begin in July and August at outdoor venues across America. The No. 3 tour and No. 1 tour on our list are mostly indoors, but both are banking on increased safety that comes from a majority of the population having the COVID-19 vaccine.
Once those lights go down, all of these worries will be carried away by the buzz in the air (and maybe, from your cup). Find five total professionals on this list of Hot Summer Tours, each bringing a total stage show, plus several in-demand opening acts with a proven track record of live entertainment at the highest level. There’s no fat on any of these country tours
— if you stick to the tailgate through an opener’s set, you’ll truly be missing something special.
As always, let us know who you can’t wait to see on tour in 2021 via Twitter
or email
.