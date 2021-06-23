Hardy reunited a soldier serving overseas with his family, who thought they were just VIP attendees at a recent concert. The surprise is everything you're hoping for ... and then another thousand tears.

To begin the video, a nervous Hardy explains that Richard Kelly had been overseas for 400 days and that his family was led to believe they were just being honored as military family — something that's not too uncommon at a country concert. As his new single "Give Heaven Some Hell" ends, Kelly walks out behind his family from the other side of the stage.

Keep a close eye on the young man in a cutoff flannel shirt:

The video went live on Monday, and since then, stars like Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Mitchell Tenpenny and more have chimed in, admitting they were moved.

"Man this is incredible," says Thomas Rhett.

"Give Heaven Some Hell" is the second single from Hardy's A Rock album, following his No. 1 hit "One Beer." Recently, he paired with Toby Keith and Brantley Gilbert for "The Worst Country Song of All Time," a piece of country satire set to appear on Gilbert's next album.

Later this summer, Hardy and Lainey Wilson will appear on Jason Aldean's Back in the Saddle Tour.