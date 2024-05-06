What Was ‘Hercules’ Star Kevin Sorbo Doing in Longview, TX on Saturday?

While I was hanging in Tyler on Saturday, with around 7,000 friends for our 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, Hercules was just up the road a few miles in Longview.

After seeing a few posts this morning referring to the television star being in Longview over the weekend I had to see if it was true. Turns out it was.

The star of Hercules, Kevin Sorbo was in East Texas for Comic Con at the Longview Exhibition Center. As someone who grew up watching reruns of the show in syndication on USA Network after school, it was pretty cool to see.

Sorbo of course is best known for portraying the title role in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, which ran for six seasons beginning in 1995. At the time the show was one of the highest-rated syndicated television, which launched Sorbo into an international television star.

That was also the show that gave us the popular spin-off series Xena: Warrior Princess starring Lucy Lawless, whose character was first introduced in the first season of Hercules.

If you missed out on East Texas Comic-Con, don't miss out again. Fans from East Texas finally have a place to share their love for comics, anime, sci-fi, and general pop culture.

East Texas Comic Con invites you to join thousands of fans and celebrate everything pop culture this May at the Longview Exhibit Hall. Shop from any of our exclusive vendors or bring your own memorabilia and get photos and autographs from our star-studded celebrity line-up. Enjoy a huge selection of tabletop gaming including board games, trading card games, and role-playing games, and compete in video game tournaments and free play all weekend long. Walk across the East Texas Comic Con cosplay stage for fabulous prizes and meet up with other cosplayers for photo ops.

You can find more information on Comic-Con right here.

