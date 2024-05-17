Did You Get a Chance To See All These Dinosaur Tracks in Texas River?

There aren't too many silver linings when it comes to droughts, but this was certainly one. Thanks to a severe lack of rain in the Lone Star State in '22, once-submerged massive dinosaur tracks were revealed in the Paluxy River in Central Texas.

Did you see any of the pictures or videos that were coming out of Dinosaur Valley State Park that summer? The Park's trackway is "famous as a well-preserved site of very large sauropod dinosaurs. The tracks are preserved in the Lower Cretaceous Glen Rose Formation in the river bed."

The pictures below are mind-blowing. At this park, you can walk in the footsteps of dinosaurs from millions and millions of years ago, thanks to these fossilized tracks.

According to their website, two different types of tracks were revealed courtesy of low water:

Sauropod tracks large elephant-like tracks believed to have been made by Sauroposeidon proteles.

large elephant-like tracks believed to have been made by Sauroposeidon proteles. Theropod tracks, smaller and often with a distinct three-toed pattern, are believed to have been made by Acrocanthosaurus. Some of the theropod tracks are classified as "elongated" because the dinosaur was walking on its metatarsal bones. Many of these tracks do not show the typical three-toe pattern because the tracks were made in runny, deep mud, and the toe impressions were buried.

This is so interesting. I can't believe this is the first I've heard of this place.

