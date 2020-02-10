36 Years Ago: ‘Highwayman’ Album Certified Gold

Thirty-six years ago today (Feb. 10, 1986), the Highwayman record was certified gold, for sales of 500,000 units. The album, released in May of 1985, was recorded by country superstars Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, collectively known as the Highwaymen.

The Highwaymen formed in 1985 to release the album Highwayman, which features 10 cover songs, on Columbia Records. The quartet's debut single, a cover of the Jimmy Webb song "Highwayman," became their only No. 1 hit; their second single, "Desperados Waiting for a Train," which was a cover of a Guy Clark song, peaked at No. 15.

Highwayman album Columbia Records loading...

Although their album was called Highwayman, the group didn't officially call themselves by that name for their freshman record; instead, they cited their individual names on the disc. Highwayman 2 was released in 1990, also on Columbia Records. The four men released their third and final studio album together, The Road Goes on Forever, in 1995.

Highwayman also includes "The Last Cowboy Song," Cash's "Big River," "Welfare Line" and "Against the Wind." It is available for streaming and download via Amazon.

PICTURES: Willie Nelson Through the Years

WATCH: Unforgettable Johnny Cash Moments