The investigation of the death Neuyet Le is still ongoing. After the 63 year was found deceased in the freezer of the eatery, her children are now seeking reparations. Here are the latest details as we know them.

The Lawsuit Detailed

According to MySanAntonio, Le was a general manager of a Houston, Texas Arby's but was helping out at the New Iberia, Louisiana location . After she was taken to work in the morning, her son discovered Le in the freezer of the establishment after he himself reported to the eatery to work.

However, the previously mentioned lawsuit reveals new alleged details, that state the Arby's in question could've been able to prevent the death of Le from happening in the first place.

Alleged Latch That Remained Broken To The Freezer

The lawsuit states that not only did Le "beat her hands bloody trying to escape or get someone’s attention," but that the freezer latch hadn't been properly maintained. According the lawsuit, employees used a screwdriver to open and close the door, and also used a box of oil to keep the door ajar when it needed to be open.

It is also stated in the lawsuit that the regional manager of Le was aware of the broken latch for nine months.

An Arby's spokesperson gave a comment to MySanAntonio, that stated "The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation," and that they would leave additional statements "to the state police."

As this is a developing story, we will have more information when it becomes available.

